Charles Reed
Charles David Reed, 63, of Rudy passed away Tuesday July 7, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born July 3, 1957, to Charles Edward Reed and Mary Lowery Reed. Charles was the owner of Reed's Logging.
He is survived by his wife, Christee; a son, Devin Reed of Rudy; three daughters, Charolette Reed of Fort Smith, April Reed of Tulsa and Rhonda Jones of Fort Smith; his father, Charles E. Reed of Van Buren; two sisters, Glenda Gregory of Van Buren and Mary Mantooth of Kibler; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Private graveside service with Pastor Dale Howard officiating is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
Pallbearers will be David T. Reed, Edward S.W. Honea, Jessie Sexton, Jimmy Sawney, Kody Schuster and Dustin Lamproe.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jul. 10 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
