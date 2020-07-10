Charles Reed

Charles David Reed, 63, of Rudy passed away Tuesday July 7, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was born July 3, 1957, to Charles Edward Reed and Mary Lowery Reed. Charles was the owner of Reed's Logging.

He is survived by his wife, Christee; a son, Devin Reed of Rudy; three daughters, Charolette Reed of Fort Smith, April Reed of Tulsa and Rhonda Jones of Fort Smith; his father, Charles E. Reed of Van Buren; two sisters, Glenda Gregory of Van Buren and Mary Mantooth of Kibler; 10 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Private graveside service with Pastor Dale Howard officiating is under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.

Pallbearers will be David T. Reed, Edward S.W. Honea, Jessie Sexton, Jimmy Sawney, Kody Schuster and Dustin Lamproe.



