Charles Repass
Monday, April 8, 2019, Charles Loyd Repass, loving husband of the late Margaret Repass, father of three and grandfather of eight, passed away at the age of 73. Charles was born to Leona (Huffman) and Loyd Repass on Oct. 7, 1945, at his home in Huntington.
Charles worked his way through the grocery industry, eventually becoming a regional manager for Walmart. While his job kept him busy traveling, he never lost his passion for his family and the outdoors. Whether it be fishing, riding motorcycles, farm work or working on some type of automobile, he was happiest when enjoying the creation of his God. Charles was known for his curious smile and his compassionate spirit. Charles spent many years teaching Sunday school classes and would often reflect on those moments.
His greatest love was Margaret Ellen (Caldwell) Repass and together they raised three children, Kevin Lane, Kerri Lynn and Kendal Lee.
Charles was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Billy Jack Repass; brother, John Lawrence Repass; and his beloved wife, Margaret Ellen Repass.
He is survived by his children, Kevin and wife Valeri Repass of Poteau, Kerri and husband Kenneth Biggerstaff of Greenwood and Kendal and wife Hali Repass of Poteau; and grandchildren, Cody Repass, Hannah Smith and husband Jereme, Kyle Holt, Kadin Repass, Coston Repass, Margo Repass, Della Repass and Myles Repass.
Service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Trinity Baptist Church in Poteau. Arrangements are under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made in Charles' name to Trinity Baptist Church.
You may leave an online message at www.evansandmillerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 13, 2019