Charles Richardson
Charles "Rick" H. Richardson, 80, of Hackett passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019, in Delray Beach, Fla. Rick was a retired U.S. Air Force veteran. He was born Sept. 6, 1938, to Oval and Rachel.
He was preceded in death by his wives, Dorothy Ray Richardson and Joan Richardson; and his siblings, Juanita Thompson, Barbara Been, James, Dale and Joe Richardson.
He is survived by his children, Timothy Richardson and wife Maria of Wellington, Fla., Michael Richardson of Virginia and John Skipper and wife Laurie of Laurel, Md.; five siblings, Virginia Richardson of Fort Smith, Peggy Richardson of Austin, Texas, Ann Austin of Marion, Texas, Kenneth Richardson of Hackett and Jerry Richardson of Tulsa; four grandchildren, Matthew, Christopher, Charlie and Jerry; and several nieces and nephews.
Celebration of Life service with military honors will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, at New Providence Baptist Church, 7001 Slaytonville Road, Hackett, with Pastor Jerry Welch officiating. Inurnment will be at Slaytonville Cemetery.
The family will receive friends following the service at the Fellowship Hall adjacent to the church. Arrangements are under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in his honor to New Providence Baptist Church, P.O. Box 36, Midland, AR 72945.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 30, 2019