|
|
Charles Sandlin Jr.
Charles Gene Sandlin Jr., 66, of Spiro passed away Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019, at his home. He was born Sept. 13, 1953, in Dumas to Charles Gene Sandln Sr. and Virginia Doris Richey Sandlin. He was a retired heavy equipment operator for Brothers Construction and a U.S. Army veteran. Charles grew up working in his family's fish market and later went on to become a commercial fisherman; he remained an avid fisherman all of his life.
He is survived by his wife, Janet of the home; two sons, Cody Sandlin and his wife Carla and Chuck Sandlin III, both of Fort Smith; a grandson, Damon Sandlin; a brother-in-law, Phillip Knight and his wife Ginny of Fort Smith; a sister-in-law, Charlsi Bandy of Pocola; and numerous nieces, nephews, co-workers and friends.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at Ocker-Putman Funeral Home Chapel, with cremation to follow. Services are under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
The family will visit with friends from 2-4 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 19, 2019