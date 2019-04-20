|
Charles Smets
Charles Joseph Smets, 87, Fort Smith died April 15, 2019, in Fort Smith. He was born Oct. 30, 1931, in Van Buren to Leo Anthony and Marie B. Harshbarger. "Charley" was a pharmacist and pharmacy owner for over 40 years. He loved work and helping people with their healthcare. He was loved, trusted and respected by generations of his customers. Charley leaves behind many friends and a lasting impression on his profession and his pharmacy family. Charley's granddaughter, Abigail, to his delight, is a fourth-generation pharmacist. He enjoyed fishing, duck hunting, hiking in Arkansas, projects that improved his community and particularly the Fort Smith Parks system.
Charley is survived by one daughter, Caron and husband David Roberts of Fort Smith; one son, Mike Smets and wife Bonnie Johnson of Fort Smith; one granddaughter, Abigail Smets and husband Ricky Murphy; and two great-grandsons, William and Wyatt Murphy; longtime caregiver, Trish Green; and special friend, Liz Holle.
Rosary will be said at 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
Services and cremation are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
The family will greet friends 5-7 p.m. Tuesday at Edwards Funeral Home, before the rosary.
Memorials may be made to Park Partners of Fort Smith, P.O. Box 934, Fort Smith, AR 72902.
Published in Times Record from Apr. 21 to Apr. 23, 2019