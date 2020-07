Charles Thacker Jr.Aviation Ordnanceman Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr., 41, assigned to the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt, died April 13, 2020, at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam.He was a graduate of Southside High School and joined the U.S. Navy in December 1997.He is survived by his wife, Symantha of San Diego; two Children, Kayleigh Thacker and Charles Robert Thacker III, both of San Diego; and his parents, Bonnie and Charles Robert Thacker Sr. of Fort Smith.Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 8 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.Online condolences may be sent at www.edwardsfuneralhome.com