Charles Thacker Jr.
Charles Thacker Jr.
Aviation Ordnanceman Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr., 41, assigned to the U.S.S. Theodore Roosevelt, died April 13, 2020, at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam.
He was a graduate of Southside High School and joined the U.S. Navy in December 1997.
He is survived by his wife, Symantha of San Diego; two Children, Kayleigh Thacker and Charles Robert Thacker III, both of San Diego; and his parents, Bonnie and Charles Robert Thacker Sr. of Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 8 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel with burial to follow at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith. Services have been entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Online condolences may be sent at www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 3 to Jul. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
8
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Edwards Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797828203
