Home

POWERED BY

Services
Ocker-Putnam Funeral Home
917 Highway 64 E
Alma, AR 72921
(479) 632-3444
Resources
More Obituaries for Charles Thomas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charles Thomas Sr.


1940 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Charles Thomas Sr. Obituary
Charles Thomas Sr.
Charles Wayne Thomas Sr., 79, of Mountainburg passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Shawnee, Okla. He was born May 27, 1940, in Fort Smith to Arl and Grace (Scott) Thomas. He was a former plant manager for Ayers Furniture in the '70s and '80s, vice president of Derby Oil and Gas in the 1970s, a logistics supply chain manager from the 1980s to 2005 and a U.S. Air Force veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Joyce Young.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Sue Thomas of the home; three sons, Chuck Thomas and wife Dawn, Bryan Thomas and wife Rochelle and Rodney Thomas, all of Mountainburg; a sister, Arlene Casey of Clarksville; two brothers, Wallace Thomas of Alma and Gerald Thomas and wife Louise of Mountainburg; four grandchildren, Zach Thomas, Jeff Thomas and wife Madilyn, Emily Thomas and Aubrey Thomas, all of Mountainburg; and two great-grandchildren, Shiloh and Dylan Thomas.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 23 at Gracelawn Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Pallbearers will be Zach Thomas, Jeff Thomas, Aubrey Thomas, Bruce Burcham, Chris Fears and Anthony Smither.
Honorary pallbearers are Emily Thomas and Madilyn Thomas.
Published in Times Record on May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charles's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -