|
|
Charles Thomas Sr.
Charles Wayne Thomas Sr., 79, of Mountainburg passed away Saturday, May 16, 2020, in Shawnee, Okla. He was born May 27, 1940, in Fort Smith to Arl and Grace (Scott) Thomas. He was a former plant manager for Ayers Furniture in the '70s and '80s, vice president of Derby Oil and Gas in the 1970s, a logistics supply chain manager from the 1980s to 2005 and a U.S. Air Force veteran.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Joyce Young.
Survivors include his wife, Donna Sue Thomas of the home; three sons, Chuck Thomas and wife Dawn, Bryan Thomas and wife Rochelle and Rodney Thomas, all of Mountainburg; a sister, Arlene Casey of Clarksville; two brothers, Wallace Thomas of Alma and Gerald Thomas and wife Louise of Mountainburg; four grandchildren, Zach Thomas, Jeff Thomas and wife Madilyn, Emily Thomas and Aubrey Thomas, all of Mountainburg; and two great-grandchildren, Shiloh and Dylan Thomas.
Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 23 at Gracelawn Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Pallbearers will be Zach Thomas, Jeff Thomas, Aubrey Thomas, Bruce Burcham, Chris Fears and Anthony Smither.
Honorary pallbearers are Emily Thomas and Madilyn Thomas.
Published in Times Record on May 20, 2020