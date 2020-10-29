Charles Tynon
Charles "Wayne" Tynon, 69, died peacefully on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020, at Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith surrounded by his family. He was born Nov. 15, 1950, in Henderson, Ky., to Joe and Martha (Perkins) Tynon.
After obtaining a journalism degree from the University of Arkansas, Wayne followed in his father's footsteps and began a career in the oil industry. He traveled the world in his early career then settled in Aberdeen, Scotland, where he started his own business. There, he met his wife May (Smith), who he married on May 5, 1990. Together in Scotland, they raised four children and then moved to Fort Smith in 1999, where Wayne continued his career in the oil field and began new entrepreneurial endeavors.
Wayne loved music. He sang in a rock band while he attended high school in the United Kingdom and worked as a DJ at a radio station in Fayetteville while attending college. He also enjoyed movies and live theatrical performances, including musicals. Inspired by Broadway musicals, he would often jokingly serenade family members in attempts to lighten the mood or get a smile. Wayne was also an avid card player and gambler. He enjoyed trips to Las Vegas, Tahoe and Tunica, as well as frequenting local casinos. In 2005, he earned an entry into the World Series Poker Tournament, an experience he spoke of fondly. He was always a Razorback fan, often attending basketball and football games and he always knew their schedule, even when he was traveling overseas. He enjoyed traveling. His travels took him to all corners of the world, but he was always happiest in his home country. Upon each return to the United States, he looked forward to his favorite American comfort foods such as Hardee's breakfast sandwiches, key lime pie and Oreo cookies. His dynamic personality was what made him a truly unique individual. He never met a stranger. Wayne was a fun-loving go-getter, whose word was his bond.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joe and Martha.
He will be dearly missed by his loving wife of 30 years, May; four children and their partners, Robert, Jo Johnson (Cole), Lynne (Carl Wallis) and Jonathan (Judy Dover); a brother, Dwight (Ellen); a sister-in-law, Rosalind McCombie (Gordon); a niece, Kerry Rae (Kevin); a great-niece, Melissa; four grandchildren, with the fifth due in March; and two furbabies, Sugar and Scruffy.
The family would like to thank the staff at Mercy Hospital for the compassionate care provided to Wayne before his passing.
Per his wishes, no services will be held. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in his honor to Shriners Hospital for Children
