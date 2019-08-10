Home

McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Charles Wallace Obituary
Charles Wallace
Charles "Buster" Wallace, 62, of Fort Smith passed away Wednesday, Aug. 8, 2019, at his home. He retired from the construction business and was a U.S. Navy veteran.
He is survived by one son, Charles Wesley Wallace II of Tuscaloosa, Ala.; two stepsons, Dennis Hadley and Travis Hadley; one brother, Bob Wallace of Greenwood; two sisters, Dolletta Bobbitt and Doris Bobbitt, both of Greenwood; and one grandchild.
He was preceded in death by one son, Travis Wallace; and a daughter, Tara Melissa Wallace.
Cremation was under the direction of McConnell Funeral Home in Greenwood.
Published in Times Record on Aug. 11, 2019
