Charles West
Charles West, 84, of Mountainburg passed away Saturday at home. He was the vice president of West Foods and enjoyed watching First Baptist Church of Fort Smith Sunday mornings. Charles was born in Round Pond on Sept. 28, 1934, to the late John J. and Melissa (Lowder) West. He was also preceded in death by six sisters, Ruby Cummings, Gennev Sisson, Theldy West, Imogean Joslin, Bonnie Roberts and Maxine Painter; and five brothers, Manuel, Everett, Dick, Preston and Donnie West.
Service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Ocker Chapel in Alma with interment at Pope Cemetery under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Survivors include his companion, Joan Backus; four daughters, Kimberly Bowen of Quincy, Illinois, Karen Booth of Wichita, Kansas, Krista Brittin of Mohomet, Illinois, and Rhonda Bryant of Morrilton; three sons, Kaare West of Canton, Missouri, Kelly West of Fayetteville and Tiger Backus of Alma; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be grandchildren.
The family will visit with friends Monday from 5-7 p.m. at Ocker Chapel in Alma, 917 U.S. 64 E., Alma.
Published in Times Record on May 13, 2019