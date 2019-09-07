|
Charles Young
Charles "Chuck" William Young, 68, of Carrollton, Texas, passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. He was born in Fort Smith on Nov. 2, 1950, to Charles Holt and Wanda (Graves) Young. Mr. Young graduated from Colorado Academy in Englewood, Colo., in 1968 and went on to attend and graduate from the University of Tulsa. Mr. Young was a professional home builder in the Tulsa and Dallas areas. His interests included golf, scuba diving, underwater photography and skeet and trap shooting. His underwater photography portfolio was professional in quality and enjoyed by many. A keen competitor, he played high school football and lacrosse. He also held state and regional trap shooting titles including the Arkansas State Men's Junior Championship title for a number of years.
Loving survivors include his wife, Ranié of Carrollton; sister, Linda Young of Little Rock; brother, James Young and wife Mary Ellen of Chicago; sister-in-law, Kim Overton of Lubbock, Texas; nephews, Shon Michael Overton, Charles Murray, Patrick Murray (Ashley) and Clayton Young; nieces, Virginia Geswein (Brad) and Madeline Young.
Mr. Young fought a courageous 20-year battle against early-onset Parkinson's, maintaining a keen sense of humor throughout. A kind and gentle man, Chuck will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at Autumn Leaves Assisted Living and Lifeway Hospice of Carrollton for the compassionate care they provided Mr. Young.
In lieu of flowers, please consider donation to the University of Texas South West (UTSW) Parkinson's disease and PD-related Lewy body dementia research.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 8, 2019