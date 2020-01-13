Home

Charlie Griffin Obituary
Charlie Griffin
Charlie Griffin, 73, of Fort Smith passed away Sunday, Jan. 12, 2020, at a Fort Smith hospital. He retired from Whirlpool.
He is survived by two brothers, Eddie Griffin of Greenwood and Teddy Griffin of Jenny Lind; and two sisters, Janice Walker of Greenwood and Judy Griffin of Tulsa.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Old Jenny Lind Cemetery.
Viewing will be 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m.
Published in Times Record on Jan. 16, 2020
Published in Times Record on Jan. 16, 2020
