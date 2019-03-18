|
Charlie Parrish Sr.
Charlie J. Parrish Sr., 67, of Van Buren went to be with Jesus on Saturday, March 16, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Brenda (Nolan) Parrish; a son, Charley J. Parrish Jr. and wife Colene; two daughters, Nina Lee and husband Kenneth Sr. and Candace Russell and husband Kerry, all of Van Buren; his baby doll dog, Brenda; his mother, Bonnie Parrish of Barling; brothers, Jack Parrish and wife Carol of Ozark and Jerry "Big Ike" Parrish of Barling; two sisters, Robbie Dunn of Mulberry and Betty Kirby of Barling; a brother-in-law, Stan Nolan of Muldrow; a sister-in-law, Lisha Gibbs of Roland; and several family and friends. He leaves behind nine grandchildren, K.J., Britton "Britt," Samantha and husband Brian Colvin, Tyler, Cody, Aaron, Alex, Christopher and Austin; and three great-grandchildren, Abigail, Wyatt and Violet Colvin.
Charlie was preceded in death by his father, Samuel W. Parrish; a grandson, K.J. Lee Jr.; and a brother, Terry "Little Ike" Parrish.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Ocker Memorial Chapel with burial at Dora Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
The family will visit with relatives and friends 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, 2019, at Ocker Funeral Home, 700 Jefferson St., Van Buren.
Pallbearers will be Charley Parrish Jr., Tim Palmer, Kenneth Lee Sr., Kerry Russell, Britton Parrish, Cody Russell, Jack Parrish and Ralph Hayes.
Online tributes may be made at www.ockerfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Mar. 19, 2019