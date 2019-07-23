Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Charlie Willsey Obituary
Charlie Willsey
Charlie "Bo" Willsey, 68, of Alma passed away July 22, 2019. He was born July 4, 1951, in Fort Smith. He was of the Baptist faith, a Freemason and a U.S. veteran. He was a self-employed entrepreneur. He graduated from Mansfield High School and Northeastern Oklahoma State University with a degree in accounting. He was a collector of antique cars and an avid motorcyclist.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Alvin Willsey, Pauline Willsey-Pitchford and Tommy Pitchford; one son, Matthew Willsey; his wife, Cindy Willsey; and his fiancée, Barbara Gerald-Williams.
He is survived by one son, Marcus Willsey and his wife Kim of Fort Smith; one brother, Danny Willsey and his wife Jan of Abbott; two sisters, Silvia Holstein and husband Bill and Bea Sharp and husband Virgil, both of Huntington; five grandchildren, Lucas Willsey, Isabella Willsey, Lilah-Grace Willsey, Jenna White and Cody White; one great-grandson, Cian Willsey; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
There will be a gathering from 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made online to the veterans at www.volunteer.va.gov.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on July 24, 2019
