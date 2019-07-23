|
Charlie Willsey
Charlie "Bo" Willsey, 68, of Alma passed away July 22, 2019. He was born July 4, 1951, in Fort Smith. He was of the Baptist faith, a Freemason and a U.S. veteran. He was a self-employed entrepreneur. He graduated from Mansfield High School and Northeastern Oklahoma State University with a degree in accounting. He was a collector of antique cars and an avid motorcyclist.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Samuel Alvin Willsey, Pauline Willsey-Pitchford and Tommy Pitchford; one son, Matthew Willsey; his wife, Cindy Willsey; and his fiancée, Barbara Gerald-Williams.
He is survived by one son, Marcus Willsey and his wife Kim of Fort Smith; one brother, Danny Willsey and his wife Jan of Abbott; two sisters, Silvia Holstein and husband Bill and Bea Sharp and husband Virgil, both of Huntington; five grandchildren, Lucas Willsey, Isabella Willsey, Lilah-Grace Willsey, Jenna White and Cody White; one great-grandson, Cian Willsey; and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
There will be a gathering from 4:30-6 p.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made online to the veterans at www.volunteer.va.gov.
