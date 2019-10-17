Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Blake
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Blake


1940 - 2019
Send Flowers
Charlotte Blake Obituary
Charlotte Blake
Charlotte Louise Blake, 79, of Smithville, Okla., died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Church in Octavia, Okla., with burial at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Hatfield under the direction of the Beasley-Wood Funeral Home in Mena.
She is survived by her husband, Tommy; a daughter, Sherrie Pollard of Stigler; three sons, Tommy and Tony Blake, both of Smithville, and Troy Blake of Booneville; two sisters, Mary Land and Savella Wilson, both of Cove; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Charlotte's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.