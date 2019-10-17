|
|
|
Charlotte Blake
Charlotte Louise Blake, 79, of Smithville, Okla., died Tuesday, Oct. 15, 2019, in Fort Smith.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Saturday at Trinity Church in Octavia, Okla., with burial at Pleasant Hill Cemetery in Hatfield under the direction of the Beasley-Wood Funeral Home in Mena.
She is survived by her husband, Tommy; a daughter, Sherrie Pollard of Stigler; three sons, Tommy and Tony Blake, both of Smithville, and Troy Blake of Booneville; two sisters, Mary Land and Savella Wilson, both of Cove; and several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Oct. 18, 2019