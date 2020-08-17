1/
Charlotte Covington
Charlotte Ann (Cotner) Covington, 86, of Vian died Aug. 15, 2020, in Tahlequah, Okla.
Graveside service will be 11 a.m. Saturday at Dwight Mission Cemetery in Sallisaw, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Home in Sallisaw.
She is survived by her husband, Louis; two daughters, Beverly Covington and Carol Cramb; a son, Jeffrey Covington; a brother, Jack Ellis; six grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Thursday and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 17 to Aug. 19, 2020.
