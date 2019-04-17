|
Charlotte Kenney
Charlotte Jean Kenney, 82, of Fort Smith passed away Monday, April 15, 2019. She was born Nov. 4, 1936, in Fort Smith to Russell Kagen and Madge Logue Kagen. She was a member of Phoenix Village Baptist Church. Charlotte was a founding member of the Mothers of Twins Club — Fort Smith Chapter, a member of Colonial Dames 17th Century and Daughters of the American Revolution — Red Rock Canyon Chapter in Las Vegas. She enjoyed fishing, boating and spoiling her grandchildren.
Charlotte was preceded in death by her parents.
Left to cherish her memory are her husband, James Kenney of Fort Smith; two daughters, Terry Rubenstein and husband Bernard Rubenstein of Las Vegas and Sherry Cravens and husband Tom Cravens of Las Vegas; two sons, Harold Sosebee Jr. and wife Darlene Sosebee of Jenny Lind and James Kenney II and wife Elaine Kenney of Bellona, N.Y.; one sister, Delores Smith and husband Rocky Smith of Greenwood; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and numerous friends.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Friday, April 19, 2019, at Woodlawn Memorial Park Cemetery Chapel. Services are entrusted to Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 18, 2019