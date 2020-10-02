Or Copy this URL to Share

Charlotte Main

Charlotte "Diane" (Pledger) Main, 62, of Chapman, Kan., died Sept. 30, 2020, in Seneca, Kan.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Liberty Cemetery in Altus, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.

She is survived by two daughters, Michelle Schmidt and Jenny Main; two sons, Raymond Seymour and Josh Main; six sisters, Norma Riley, Jan Gipson, Margaret Milam, Teresa Hinten, Cindy Stoneking and Pam Holder; a brother, Jess Pledger; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.



