Charlotte Main
1957 - 2020-09-30
Charlotte "Diane" (Pledger) Main, 62, of Chapman, Kan., died Sept. 30, 2020, in Seneca, Kan.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Liberty Cemetery in Altus, under the direction of Shaffer Funeral Home.
She is survived by two daughters, Michelle Schmidt and Jenny Main; two sons, Raymond Seymour and Josh Main; six sisters, Norma Riley, Jan Gipson, Margaret Milam, Teresa Hinten, Cindy Stoneking and Pam Holder; a brother, Jess Pledger; eight grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.

Published in Times Record from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2020.
