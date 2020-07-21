Charlotte Sigman
Charlotte Mae Sigman, age 79, of Mansfield passed from this life into the arms of her savior Jesus on July 20, 2020, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her children, grandchildren and faithful husband of 56 years. Born Dec. 11, 1940, in Tumbling Shoals, Charlotte was the only child of Luster Orville and Jessie Beatrice (Chastain) Estes of Tumbling Shoals. Charlotte was united in marriage to Vanis "Butch" Keith Sigman on March 14, 1964.
Charlotte attended Arkansas State Teachers College in Conway before moving to Mansfield to accept a home economics position with Mansfield Public Schools. It was at that time she met Butch and they married. Charlotte took a break from teaching to raise her four young children. She returned to teaching as a sixth grade English and social studies teacher at Waldron Middle School, where she retired from after a total of 38 years in the classroom. She served faithfully as the pianist and music director at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church No. 2 for decades.
Her children and grandchildren were the joy of her life and there was nothing she enjoyed more than a house full of loud and rowdy kids. Her home and refrigerator were always open to every friend her children brought home. Charlotte enjoyed playing the piano, reading and painting. She was always ready to go, no matter the time or place. Her family enjoyed joking that her motto was, "On the road again."
She was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her husband, Vanis "Butch" Sigman of Mansfield; four children, Melissa Lybyer and husband Tim of Fayetteville, Byron "Buzz" Sigman and wife Kristi of Waldron, Stacy Sigman and wife Marla of Mount Ida and Chesley Sigman and wife Jennifer of Glenwood; seven grandchildren, Katie Lybyer-Triplett, Chesli Missel, Stephen Sigman, Kyleigh Sigman, Connor Sigman, Heston Sigman and Madison Sigman.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, July 23 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church No. 2 with burial to follow at Pleasant Grove Cemetery No. 2, under the direction of Martin Funeral Home in Mansfield.
Visitation will be held from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Pallbearers will be Stephen Sigman, Connor Sigman, Heston Sigman, Cordell Carr, Doug L. Elmore and Danny Willsey.
Honorary pallbearers are Shannon Willsey and Brandon Willsey.
Due to COVID-19 and the Arkansas Department of Health rules and regulations for public gatherings, face coverings are required (not provided) for anyone over 10 years old at the visitation and in the church.
