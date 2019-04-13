Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Charlotte Warren
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Charlotte Warren

Obituary Flowers

Charlotte Warren Obituary
Charlotte Warren
Charlotte Sue Warren, 77, of Fort Smith died Thursday, April 11, 2019.
Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Roller-Cox Funeral Home Chapel in Clarksville.
She is survived by her husband, Harold; a daughter, Barbra Nichols of Ozark; two sons, Rick Massengale of Russellville and Michael Warren of Clarksville; a sister, Sarah Stumbaugh of Lamar; a brother, Henry Arnold of Lamar; 13 grandchildren; and 14 great-grandchildren.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 14, 2019
Read More
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.