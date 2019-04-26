Home

Cheryl Gregg
Cheryl Gregg
Cheryl Ann Berry Gregg, 75, of Van Buren passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, in Little Rock. She was born Feb. 8, 1944, in Merced, Calif.
She is survived by a daughter, Sally Baynes and husband Robert and two granddaughters Lisa and Linsey Baynes, all of Oakley, Calif.; two sisters, Carleen O'Neal and Ruth Buchanan; and her close cousin, Chuck Hetland. She is also survived by her lifelong friend, William "Jack" Bray; and her extended family, Shannon and Randy Acorn, Justine Broyles and William and Dana Bray six grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
Family-hosted memorial service will be 10 a.m. Saturday, May 4, 2019, at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Van Buren. Cremation was under the direction of Griffin Leggett Healey and Roth Funeral Home in Little Rock.
To place an online tribute, go to www.griffinleggetthealeyroth.com.
Published in Times Record on May 1, 2019
