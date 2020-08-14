Cheryl Hopper
Cheryl Ann Hopper, 76 years old, died Aug. 13, 2020. She was born July 19, 1944, in Fort Smith to Wilma J. Laster Ayers and Joseph M. Hopper. She loved people and was unerringly kind and nice to all she met.
She was preceded in death by her father, her mother and her stepfather, John G. Ayers.
Survivors include four sisters, Patricia L. Stanton, Karen H. Mahoney, Jane J. Ayers and Jeana Ayers Cartwright; three brothers, John W. Ayers, William H. Ayers and James C. Hopper; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and a great-nephew.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Methodist Village Memory Care and Care Center facilities for the care they provided, and to the loving caregivers who appreciated Cheryl for who she was and supported her in a safe and loving environment.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Forest Park Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association
National Office, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or online at www.alz.org
; or to the charity of one's choice
.
