Cheryl Hopper
Cheryl Hopper
Cheryl Ann Hopper, 76 years old, died Aug. 13, 2020. She was born July 19, 1944, in Fort Smith to Wilma J. Laster Ayers and Joseph M. Hopper. She loved people and was unerringly kind and nice to all she met.
She was preceded in death by her father, her mother and her stepfather, John G. Ayers.
Survivors include four sisters, Patricia L. Stanton, Karen H. Mahoney, Jane J. Ayers and Jeana Ayers Cartwright; three brothers, John W. Ayers, William H. Ayers and James C. Hopper; as well as a number of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and a great-nephew.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Methodist Village Memory Care and Care Center facilities for the care they provided, and to the loving caregivers who appreciated Cheryl for who she was and supported her in a safe and loving environment.
Graveside service will be at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 18, at Forest Park Cemetery, under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
The family requests in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Alzheimer's Association National Office, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Floor 17, Chicago, IL 60601, or online at www.alz.org; or to the charity of one's choice.
To sign her online guestbook, please go to www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.

Published in Times Record from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
4797828203
