Cheryl Howard

Cheryl Ann Howard, age 57, passed away peacefully Aug. 23, 2020, at Ashton Place in Barling. She was born Dec. 16, 1962, in Phoenix to Dwayne and Jean Farmer.
She married Bobby Howard in June 1983. In 1985, they had their only child, Ellen. Cheryl loved her family, especially her daughter and grandson, Cayden "Taterbug." She loved to work in her flowerbeds, cook for her family and collect chickens. She enjoyed playing with her grandson, making messes and memories. Cheryl and Taterbug had a deep bond with wonderful memories to cherish forever. Cheryl and her daughter had a very close relationship.
She loved to help people and was kind to everyone she met. She kept the Lord busy with prayers for her family. She was raised Pentecostal and attended New Life Church in Van Buren for as long as she was able. She was loved and will be missed by many. "She will run and not grow weary" (Isaiah 40:31).
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Bobby Howard.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Ellen and Christopher Gandy and grandson Cayden, all of Van Buren; two sisters, Tami Green and husband Richard and Lori Brammer and husband Lee, both of Van Buren; a brother, Rodney Farmer and wife Derane of Fort Smith; her lifelong friend, Albert Webb of Alma; five nephews; and a great-niece.
Memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday Aug. 26, at Ocker Memorial Chapel in Van Buren, under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home.
