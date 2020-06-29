Or Copy this URL to Share

Cheryl Hudson

Cheryl Hudson, 46, of Vian died Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Fort Smith.

Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Vian, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.

She is survived by four daughters, Nicole and Athena Baldwin and Courtney and Andrea Armer; her mother, Elizabeth Eoff; and her father, Phillip Hudson.



