Cheryl Hudson
Cheryl Hudson, 46, of Vian died Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Vian, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
She is survived by four daughters, Nicole and Athena Baldwin and Courtney and Andrea Armer; her mother, Elizabeth Eoff; and her father, Phillip Hudson.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.