Cheryl Hudson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Cheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cheryl Hudson
Cheryl Hudson, 46, of Vian died Saturday, June 27, 2020, in Fort Smith.
Graveside service will be 2 p.m. Wednesday at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Vian, under the direction of Agent Mallory-Martin Funeral Service.
She is survived by four daughters, Nicole and Athena Baldwin and Courtney and Andrea Armer; her mother, Elizabeth Eoff; and her father, Phillip Hudson.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved