Cheryl Ingracia
Cheryl Bagwell Ingracia, 72, of Greenwood passed away Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at a Fort Smith hospital. She was a homemaker.
She is survived by three sons, Tony Ingracia, Jim ingracia and Chris Ingracia; three daughters, Kim Stiefel, Tina Ingracia and Lisa Bell; a brother, Verdell Bagwell Jr.; two sisters, Gene Balch and Darlene Bagwell; 16 grandchildren; and 13 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood with burial at Greenwood Memorial Cemetery.
Viewing will begin at 1 p.m. Tuesday, prior to the service.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 11, 2020