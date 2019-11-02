|
|
Cheryl Jackson
Cheryl Lynn Jackson, 58, of Pocola passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at her home. She was born Oct. 14, 1961, in Fort Smith to Tom and Alva Harrald. She was a 1979 graduate of Pocola High School, served in the U.S. Army and retired from Weldon, Williams & Lick in Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Mark Jackson; and her grandparents, Doyne and Rose Harrald and John and Essie Mae Overstreet.
She is survived by a son, Christopher Marcus Jackson of Fort Smith; a daughter, Chandra Michelle Winters and husband Joey of Lavaca; five grandsons, Cazen, Cannon, Cutler, Creed and Camden Winters of Lavaca; her parents, Tom and Alva Harrald of Pocola; two brothers, Douglas Harrald and wife Marjorie of Siloam Springs and Dan Harrald of Cape Canaveral, Fla.; a sister, Connie McAlister and husband John of Muldrow; two nieces, Emily Nguyen and husband John of Bentonville and Courteney Martin and husband John of Vicksburg, Miss.; a nephew, Jack McAlister and wife Kristy of Florida; five grandnieces and -nephews; and a host of family and friends.
Memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at Trinity Baptist Church in Pocola, where she was a charter member.
Burial will be at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Evans and Miller Funeral Home.
Flowers may be delivered to the church Monday morning, prior to the service.
Published in Times Record from Nov. 3 to Nov. 4, 2019