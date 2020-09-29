Cheryl Richmond
Cheryl Ann (McKinney) Richmond, age 65, passed away Sept. 27. 2020, in Fort Smith. She was born Jan. 27, 1955, in Stigler, Okla., to Charles "Bo" and Ethel (White) McKinney.
She was preceded in death by her parents; two siblings, Charlie McKinney and Billie Clark; and a grandchild, Baby Joy Wheeler.
She is survived by two children, Gentri Daws and husband Chris of Muldrow and Roderick Wheeler and wife Heather of Fort Gibson, Okla.; five grandchildren, Maverick, Ella and Landry Wheeler and Konnor and Kassadi Daws; four siblings, Ina Eakle and husband Delmon of Tamaha, Okla., Wayne McKinney and wife Lynda of Winona, Miss., Ken McKinney and wife Sherry of Port Charlotte, Fla., and Carol Peacock and husband Billy of Mendenhall, Miss.; her soul sister, Lynnette Bailey of Fort Smith; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Graveside service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Friday, Oct. 2 at Tamaha Cemetery with Austin Carrigan, Delmon Eakle and Troy Marino officiating, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home and Crematory in Stigler.
Viewing will be 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at Mallory Chapel in Stigler, where the family will visit from 5-7 p.m Thursday.
Pallbearers will be Chris Daws, Aaron Bailey, Wally Bailey, Lawrence Wheeler, Joseph Gaona and Kent Fields.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Humane Society, 1255 23rd St. N.W., Suite 450, Washington, D.C. 20037, or online at www.humanesociety.org
.