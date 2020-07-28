Cheryl Sager
Cheryl Sager, 75, of Fort Smith left this life on Saturday, July 25, 2020, to be reunited with her soulmate and other loved ones, as well as many friends she had not seen in a very long time. She was born Nov. 7, 1944, in Clay Center, Kan., to Warren J. Hanson and Gladys E. (Larson) Hanson.
Cheryl was a professional bookkeeper for the first half of her working career, then worked side-by-side with her husband of 47 years in sales, traveling the country and composing church, bank and credit union directories for the remainder of her working career. Cheryl was an avid animal lover, often adopting her own pets from local shelters or rescue missions. In her youth, she loved to break horses and barrel race, which led to her favorite pastime: watching the PBR series. She also enjoyed old TV shows, working her cryptograms and talking on the phone, where you would find her, more often than not, "hunky-dory, fine." A master cook in the kitchen, she loved sharing her food with others, but not always her complete recipes; however, she would apologize for "forgetting" to disclose an ingredient. She was very proud of her family. Her wit, innocence, knowledge and "old school" ways will be sorely missed by her family and friends alike.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Omer aka "Sager"; a son, Loch Sager; a grandson, Zan Gorton; a brother, Derald Hanson; and a sister, Doris (Hanson) Centlivre.
Cheryl is survived by a daughter, Shene Klinger and husband C.J. of Fort Smith; a sister, Beverly (Hanson) Lapo and husband Gary of Belleville, Kan.; four grandchildren, Dustin Smith and wife Sara, Damon Smith, Degan Smith and Darrah Smith, all of Fort Smith; four great-grandchildren, Sophia Smith, Caiden Smith and Shevelle Smith, all of Fort Smith, and Madison Smith of Corpus Christi, Texas; and numerous nephews, nieces and cousins around the United States.
Private family services will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Because Cheryl believed that all animals give unconditional love and enrich the lives of their owners, the family asks that donations in her honor be made to the animal shelter or rescue mission of one's choice.
Online condolences may be sent at www.edwardsfuneralhome.com
.