Chester Fisher
1935 - 2020
Chester Fisher, 85, of Dyer passed away Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born April 13, 1935, in Mulberry.
He was a farmer and a retired truck driver. He loved fishing, hunting, camping and spending time with his family and friends.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Carol Fisher of the home; a daughter, Lesta Meadors of Alma; two sons, Michael Fisher of Dyer and Mark Fisher and wife Angela of Alma; 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Dyer Cemetery. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.
Honorary pallbearers will be Bob Morrell, Alan Nordin, Walter Shepard, Harold Higgins, Lonnie Burcham and Billy Joe McGehee.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Alma Community Outreach Food Bank, P.O. Box 1104, Alma, AR 72921.

Published in Times Record from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Dyer Cemetery
