|
|
Chester Gould
Chester M. Gould, 77, of Fort Smith passed away April 15, 2019, in Fort Smith. Chet was born in Hartford, Conn., to John Edwin and Elsie Margaret Gould on Aug. 22, 1941. He attended high school in Brookville, Pa., but joined the Marine Corps just weeks before graduating. He completed his education in the Corps, which molded a structure of integrity and justice for life. It was in the Marine Corps where he met the love of his life, Virginia Ann Ingram. They chose not to re-list and were married April 21, 1963, to begin their new life.
They lived a short time in New Jersey where their first child, Brenda, was born. They then moved back to Virginia where their second child, David, was born. The family later moved to Arkansas to be centrally located near family. Chet worked at several automotive dealerships as a mechanic before going to Breeden Dodge where he worked for 26 years before retiring to care for Ann.
Chet was a man of presence, a boiler full of steam, a revved engine, strong and ready for the task. Like a large grizzly bear he made strangers wary but pulled acquaintances in close for a breath-squeezing hug. He felt deeply and was not shy about sharing his feelings. Everyone knew what side of the line they were on with Chet. If you were loved, you were loved intensely with never a doubt, you had a lifelong ally that would fight for you to the death.
When Ann became ill, he focused all his attention to her care and served her with all the love and energy he had. When Ann passed away Dec. 28, 2017, Chet's heart was broken. His passion and desire for life was buried with her. A true love story, as real as it gets.
Chet was preceded in death by his mother, Elsie Margaret Case; father, John Edwin Gould; and brother, Samuel C. Whitaker.
He is survived by his sister, Martha Breon of Port Orchard, Wash.; and his children, Brenda Gould Morgan (Russell) of Siloam Springs and David Gould (Tracy) of Greenbrier. Chet and Ann have six grandchildren, Isaac Morgan of Nagahama, Japan, Eli Morgan of Springdale, Jonah Morgan of Siloam Springs, Moriah Gould of Conway, Sarah Gould of Fayetteville and Jordan Gould of Greenbrier; as well as countless friends.
Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home.
Funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. Thursday, April 18, 2019, at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel, 201 N. 12th St., Fort Smith. Burial will follow the service at 11 a.m. at the U.S. National Cemetery in Fort Smith.
Published in Times Record on Apr. 17, 2019