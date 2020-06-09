Or Copy this URL to Share

Share Chester's life story with friends and family

Share Chester's life story with friends and family

Chester Milum

Chester Harold Milum, 78, of Paris died Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Memorial service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Roller Funeral Home Chapel in Paris.

He is survived by three sisters, Rosetta Graham, Mary Hill and Jeannea Collier; and two brothers, John and MacDaniel Milum.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store