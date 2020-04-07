|
Chloe Lamon
Chloe Lamon, 93, of Fort Smith passed away April 4, 2020. She was born Feb. 6, 1927, in Fort Smith to the late Frank and Gertrude Davis. Chloe spent a lifetime serving others through her work at the juvenile probation office, as director of the Fort Smith Girls Club and implementing the WIC program in the River Valley through her work with the Health Department. After retirement, Chloe enjoyed volunteering at Ms. Laura's Visitors Center. She was a talented artist whose paintings hang throughout Fort Smith.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Stacy Lamon; and daughter, Dana Lamon.
She is survived by two children, Stacy Lamon II (Nahama Broner) of New York City and Bill Lamon (Linda) of Fort Smith; a sister, Norma Byrd of Fernandina Beach, Fla., and her children Jimmy, Bruce, Becky and Linda Beth; six grandchildren, Ryan Shields, Stacy Shields (Carmalita) and Nicholas Willson, all of Fort Smith, Lindsay Lamon (Jonah Serfass) of Little Rock and Tyler Lamon (Angela) and Alexandra Broner, both of New York City; and four great-grandchildren, Stacy and Allyssa Shields and Rebekah and Nicodemus Willson.
Celebration of life will be held at a later date. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.
Memorial donations may be made to Miss Laura's Visitors Center, 2 N. B Street, Fort Smith, AR 72901.
