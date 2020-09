Or Copy this URL to Share

Chris Cole

Chris Cole, 48, of Pocola died Sept. 23, 2020.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Monday at Trinity Baptist Church with burial at Macedonia Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home.

He is survived by a son, Bradley Cole; his mother, Linda Cole; and two sisters, MeLynnda Dunn and Stephanie Cotner.

Visitation will be 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



