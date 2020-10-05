Chris Erp
James "Chris" Christopher Erp, who resided in Van Buren, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, near Ozark. He was born Dec. 2, 1957, in Shreveport, La., to the late James F. Erp and Joann (Marshall) Erp. He was 62 years old.
Chris used his gifts as a hospice volunteer at Heart of Hospice, formerly Peachtree Hospice.
He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Pam (Collier) Erp; a daughter, Destiny Brockett and husband Christopher of Ozark; a sister, Trisha Erp of Tulsa; his stepmother, Brenda Erp of Tulsa; and a grandson, Caleb Christopher Sowells of Alma.
Memorial graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 10, at Garden of Memories Cemetery in Charleston with Pastor Jim Stem officiating. Services and cremation are under the direction of Brotherton Brothers Funeral Home and Flower Shop in Charleston, 32117 Highway 22, Charleston.
Public viewing will begin at noon Wednesday at the funeral home, where the family will visit with friends from 6-8 p.m.
