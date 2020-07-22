Chris French

Chris "Fish" Michael French, 57, of Barling passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at his home. He was born May 27, 1963, in New Mexico to the late Cleedie and Melba French. He was a brick mason and a member of Bluff Avenue Baptist Church. He loved building things for his family and the community.

Survivors include three daughters, Jessica French and husband Chris Vickers of Van Buren, Denice Edgar and husband Michael of Dyer and Danielle French and fiancé Patrick Fuller of Van Buren; a son, Tony Houston of Tulsa; 17 grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and his fiancée, Pamela Russell and her children Brandi, Brittany and Dustin Russell.

Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, July 27 at Ocker Chapel in Alma. Service and cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.The service will be live streamed on Ocker-Putman Funeral Home's Facebook page.

The family will visit with friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 U.S. 64 E., Alma.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store