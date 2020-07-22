1/1
Chris French
1963 - 2020
Chris French
Chris "Fish" Michael French, 57, of Barling passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at his home. He was born May 27, 1963, in New Mexico to the late Cleedie and Melba French. He was a brick mason and a member of Bluff Avenue Baptist Church. He loved building things for his family and the community.
Survivors include three daughters, Jessica French and husband Chris Vickers of Van Buren, Denice Edgar and husband Michael of Dyer and Danielle French and fiancé Patrick Fuller of Van Buren; a son, Tony Houston of Tulsa; 17 grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and his fiancée, Pamela Russell and her children Brandi, Brittany and Dustin Russell.
Funeral service will be at 2 p.m. Monday, July 27 at Ocker Chapel in Alma. Service and cremation arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Alma.The service will be live streamed on Ocker-Putman Funeral Home's Facebook page.
The family will visit with friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at Ocker Funeral Home, 917 U.S. 64 E., Alma.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 22 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
July 23, 2020
May the love of friends and family carry you through your grief.
Freeda white
Family
