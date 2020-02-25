|
|
Christa Adair
Christa Marie Queen Adair, 34, of Alma passed peacefully surrounded by family on Feb. 23, 2020. She was born July 24, 1985, in Phoenix. Christa had worked as a substitute teacher. Christa was an amazing big sister, beautiful daughter, loving mother, awesome aunt and great friend. The world will not be the same without her. We will always love and miss you.
Christa is survived by her husband, David; two sons, Wesley Beason and Aiden Jack Queen; her parents, Candace and James Boitel of Fort Smith and Scott Queen of Goodyear, Ariz.; five brothers, Joseph, Matthew and Chase Queen and Nate and Jarred Boitel; and three sisters, Jessica Skinner and Bailey and Korbyn Queen.
Celebration of Christa's life memorial visitation will from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 26, 2020