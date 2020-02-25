Home

POWERED BY

Services
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
(479) 782-8203
Visitation
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Edwards Funeral Home
201 North 12th Street
Fort Smith, AR 72901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Christa Adair
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christa Adair


1985 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christa Adair Obituary
Christa Adair
Christa Marie Queen Adair, 34, of Alma passed peacefully surrounded by family on Feb. 23, 2020. She was born July 24, 1985, in Phoenix. Christa had worked as a substitute teacher. Christa was an amazing big sister, beautiful daughter, loving mother, awesome aunt and great friend. The world will not be the same without her. We will always love and miss you.
Christa is survived by her husband, David; two sons, Wesley Beason and Aiden Jack Queen; her parents, Candace and James Boitel of Fort Smith and Scott Queen of Goodyear, Ariz.; five brothers, Joseph, Matthew and Chase Queen and Nate and Jarred Boitel; and three sisters, Jessica Skinner and Bailey and Korbyn Queen.
Celebration of Christa's life memorial visitation will from 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 26 at Edwards Funeral Home Chapel. Services are under the direction of Edwards Funeral Home.
To leave an online memory, visit www.edwardsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Times Record on Feb. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christa's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -