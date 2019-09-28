|
Christa Newton
Surrounded by loved ones, Christa Maria Newton passed away Sept. 15, 2019. She was born in Regensburg, Germany, but chose Fort Smith as her hometown. She was a Catholic and attended Christ the King Catholic Church. Chris enjoyed social occasions and never missed an opportunity to be around people. She volunteered at the Salvation Army Store boutique and was a member of the Fort Smith German Club. She had a deep love for classical music, particularly opera and the Three Tenors and tried to never miss a performance of the Fort Smith Symphony. Animals also had a special place in Chris' heart. She always had a furry companion and she and her late husband, Bill, helped sponsor rescue tigers in an Arkansas wildlife sanctuary. Chris was a devoted and thoughtful friend to those closest to her and had a smile, a kind word and a good story for everyone she met.
She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Bill Newton.
She is survived by her brothers, Bernhard Gundelbacher and companion Johanna Brunner of Munich and Klaus Gundelbacher and wife Angelika of Munich; nephews, Michael Behnke and wife Katinka and David Gundelbacher and wife Elian Kamerling; niece, Marion Gundelbacher and husband Rainer Wacke; as well as four great-nieces and -nephews. She is also survived by her dear friend, Inga Wood of Sugarloaf; and her Fort Smith family, Carolyn Reeder Clark and Susan Reeder and daughter Allee; her best friend, Sharen Reeder and her son Jacob Horton, her beloved grandson and the joy of her life.
Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019, at Fentress Mortuary in Fort Smith with burial at Oak Cemetery in Fort Smith. Arrangements are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary.
Published in Times Record from Sept. 29 to Oct. 2, 2019