Graveside service
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Steep Hill Cemetery Arbor
Christa Robison


1937 - 2019
Christa Robison Obituary
Christa Robison
Christa E. Robison, 81, of Fort Smith passed away Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. She was born Dec. 25, 1937, in Fort Smith to the late William and Frances Robison. She was a Protestant and a major fan of Northside High School and the Razorbacks. As a young lady, she was known to be a great baseball player.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by three brothers, Bob, George and Jerry Robison.
She is survived by her sister, Mattie Barton of Fort Smith; two nephews, Larry Robison and his wife Kathy of Van Buren and Jeff Robison of Fort Smith; several great-nieces and -nephews; and a sister-in-law, Norma Robison of Fort Smith.
Graveside service will be 10 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 4, 2019, at Steep Hill Cemetery Arbor. Arrangements are under the direction of Fentress Mortuary.
In lieu of flowers, the family has requested all memorial contributions be made to Northside High School Athletic Department, 2301 N. B St., Fort Smith, AR 72901.
To send an online tribute, go to www.fentressmortuary.com.
Published in Times Record on Sept. 1, 2019
