Christian Matlock
Christian L. Matlock, age 48, of Dardanelle passed away Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020, at Hot Springs National Park Medical Center. He was born Sept. 30, 1972, in Lompoc, Calif., to Glenn L. Matlock and Barbara Jean Hale Matlock.
He was preceded in death by his father.
Survivors include his mother, Barbara Matlock of Dardanelle; a daughter, Maisie Matlock of Van Buren; and a brother, Phillip Matlock of Muldrow.
Graveside memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of Cornwell Funeral Home and River Valley Cremations in Dardanelle.
.