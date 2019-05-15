Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
View Map
1978 - 2019
Christina Cook Obituary
Christina Cook
Christina Mae Cook, 41, of Fort Smith, passed away May 13, 2019, in Little Rock. She was born May 3, 1978, in Shelby, Mont. She loved reading, latch hooking and cooking. She had a huge heart, loved helping others and she loved her cats. She was a member of Bethel Baptist Church in Barling.
She is survived by her husband, Antonio Roberson of the home; three sons, Timothy Cook and wife Amanda of Mountainburg and Matthew and Lucas Cook, both of Van Buren; one daughter, Gabrielle Cook of Fort Smith; her parents, Daniel Cook of Texas and Valerina Myers of Fort Smith; one grandchild, Mia Cook; two sisters, Heather Mollis and John Davis of Missouri and Sarah Monroe and husband Sean of Fort Smith; and grandparents, Gilbert Myers Sr. of Florida and Marla Watt of Van Buren.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday, May 18, 2019, at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith, with interment to follow at Roselawn Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Sean Monroe, Tim Cook, Aaron Lookado, Antonio Roberson, Kamron Mollis, John Davis, Travis Lookado and Robert Mulligan.
Visitation will be 6-7:30 p.m. Friday.
To place an online tribute, go to www.lewisfuneralchapel.net.
Published in Times Record on May 16, 2019
