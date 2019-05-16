Home

Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
Funeral service
Saturday, May 18, 2019
2:00 PM
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
Christina Cook Obituary
Christina Cook
Christina Mae Cook, 41, of Fort Smith died Monday, May 13, 2019, in Little Rock.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith with burial at Roselawn Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Antonio Roberson; a daughter, Gabrielle Cook of Fort Smith; three sons, Timothy Cook of Mountainburg and Matthew and Lucas Cook, both of Van Buren; her parents, Valerina Myers of Fort Smith and Daniel Cook of Texas; two sisters, Heather Mollis of Missouri and Sarah Monroe of Fort Smith; her grandparents, Marla Watt of Van Buren and Gilbert Myers Sr. of Florida; and a grandchild.
Visitation will be 6-7:30 p.m. Friday.
Published in Times Record on May 17, 2019
