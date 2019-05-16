|
Christina Cook
Christina Mae Cook, 41, of Fort Smith died Monday, May 13, 2019, in Little Rock.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith with burial at Roselawn Cemetery.
She is survived by her husband, Antonio Roberson; a daughter, Gabrielle Cook of Fort Smith; three sons, Timothy Cook of Mountainburg and Matthew and Lucas Cook, both of Van Buren; her parents, Valerina Myers of Fort Smith and Daniel Cook of Texas; two sisters, Heather Mollis of Missouri and Sarah Monroe of Fort Smith; her grandparents, Marla Watt of Van Buren and Gilbert Myers Sr. of Florida; and a grandchild.
Visitation will be 6-7:30 p.m. Friday.
Published in Times Record on May 17, 2019
