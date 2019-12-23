Home

Christine Cutsinger Obituary
Christine Cutsinger
Christine Yvonne Cutsinger, a longtime resident of the Fort Smith/Van Buren area, passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019. Born in 1926 in Caruthersville, Mo., Christine worked at the Broadway Grill in downtown Fort Smith and as an inspector at Whirlpool in Fort Smith for nearly 25 years.
She is survived by three children, Jackie and Larry Mack of Van Buren and John Cutsinger Jr. of Orlando, Fla., and Christie and John Mott of Claremore, Olka., all of whom brought great joy to her later years.
Christine loved good food and a good book, as well as doting on her grandchildren, Jaime Rennich of Burnsville, Minn., Michael McAlvain of Fort Smith, Steve Mack of Tulsa and Allan Mack of Summerville, S.C.; and her great-grandchildren.
The children are planning a memorial service in August. Edwards Van-Alma Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements.
Memorial gifts may be made to the in honor of Christine Cutsinger.
To place an online tribute, go to www.edwardsvan-alma.com.
Published in Times Record on Dec. 25, 2019
