Christine Mishka

Christine Devine (McCoy) Mishka, 82, of Vian died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Tulsa.

Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at McCoy Evening Shade Cemetery in Vian.

She is survived by two sons, Wayne Ritter and Jerry McCoy; three sisters, Gladys Winsel, Dorothy McWaters and Louise Hart; three brothers, Don, Ray and Larry McCoy; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.

Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 4-6 p.m. Sunday.



