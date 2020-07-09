1/
Christine Mishka
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christine Mishka
Christine Devine (McCoy) Mishka, 82, of Vian died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Tulsa.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Tuesday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Sallisaw with burial at McCoy Evening Shade Cemetery in Vian.
She is survived by two sons, Wayne Ritter and Jerry McCoy; three sisters, Gladys Winsel, Dorothy McWaters and Louise Hart; three brothers, Don, Ray and Larry McCoy; six grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and a great-great-grandchild.
Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home, where the family will greet from 4-6 p.m. Sunday.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mallory-Martin Family Funeral Home
123 S Wheeler Ave
Sallisaw, OK 74955
(918) 775-4446
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved