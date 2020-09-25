Christopher Cole
Christopher "Chris" Cole, 48, of Pocola went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, Sept. 23, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born Oct. 7, 1971, in Fort Smith to Larry and Linda (Goins) Cole.
Chris was a factory worker at Trane for many years and a member of Trinity Baptist Church in Pocola. He was an avid Razorbacks fan and a fan of all sports. He was a huge trivia buff and never missed an episode of Jeopardy.
He was preceded in death by his father, Larry.
He is survived by a son, Bradley Cole of Tahlequah, Okla.; his mother, Linda Cole of Pocola; two sisters, MeLynnda Dunn of Pocola and Stephanie Cotner and husband Joe of Edmond, Okla.; three nieces, Jessica Dodd and husband Robert, Alexandra Osburn and husband Sean and Kathryn Erickson and husband Alexander; two great-nieces, Emily and Brooklynn Osburn; a great-nephew, Elliot Dodd; and a host of cousins and friends.
Funeral service will be at 10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 28 at Trinity Baptist Church with burial at Macedonia Cemetery, under the direction of Ocker-Putman Funeral Home in Fort Smith.
Family will visit with friends from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home. Attendees must provide and wear their own masks before entering.
Pallbearers will be Bradley Cole, James Karl, Jeff Farris, Michael Goins, Jason Larimore, Jimmy Corgill and Marty and Mason Fant.
Honorary pallbearers are members of Pocola High School class of 1989.
Online condolences may be made at www.ockerputmanfuneralhome.com
.