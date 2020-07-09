1/
Christopher Gawf Sr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christopher's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Christopher Gawf Sr.
Christopher Keith Gawf, 25, of Muldrow died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Uniontown.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow with burial at Long Cemetery in Muldrow.
He is survived by a son, Christopher Gawf Jr.; his mother, Rebecca Hamby; his father, Jonathon Gawf; a sister, Brittany Hamby; two brothers, Dakota Jones and Kyle Hamby; and his grandmother, Freda Gawf.
Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record from Jul. 9 to Jul. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Agent Funeral Home
904 E Shawntel Smith Blvd
Muldrow, OK 74948
(918) 427-5221
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved