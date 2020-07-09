Christopher Gawf Sr.

Christopher Keith Gawf, 25, of Muldrow died Wednesday, July 8, 2020, in Uniontown.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Agent Mallory-Martin Chapel in Muldrow with burial at Long Cemetery in Muldrow.

He is survived by a son, Christopher Gawf Jr.; his mother, Rebecca Hamby; his father, Jonathon Gawf; a sister, Brittany Hamby; two brothers, Dakota Jones and Kyle Hamby; and his grandmother, Freda Gawf.

Viewing will be noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and 2-8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



