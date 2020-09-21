Christopher Langston
Christopher Clinton Langston, 64, of Van Buren passed away Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born May 9, 1956, in Van Buren to the late D.M. and Virginia Mae (Doig) Langston. He was an avid sailor and boat restorer who demanded perfection and was in the construction business.
Survivors include, Lynne Sallee of the home; a son, Josh Langston of Fort Smith; a brother, Gerry Dan Langston and wife Kelly and their children of Tulsa; two granddaughters, Chelsey Tapia and Justice Langston, both of Woodward, Okla.; three great-grandchildren; and his furbaby, Hobie.
No services are scheduled at this time. Cremation and arrangements are under the direction of Ocker Funeral Home in Van Buren.
.