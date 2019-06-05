|
|
Christopher Pina
Christopher Ryan Pina, 23, of Mansfield passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, in Booth. He was a machine operator for Rockline and a member of the Army National Guard.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 1-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
He is survived by his parents, Darrell and Penney Trantham of Mansfield; one brother, Matthew Barrios of Fort Smith; three sisters, Ashley Hunt of Bakersfield, Calif., Stefanie Barber of Mansfield and Kaley Trantham of the home; and his maternal grandparents, Albert Emory Barber Jr. of Long Beach, Calif., and Donna Lee Barber of Boise, Idaho.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on June 6, 2019