McConnell Funeral Home
137 North Main Street
Greenwood, AR 72936
(479) 996-2131
Viewing
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jun. 7, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
Christopher Pina Obituary
Christopher Pina
Christopher Ryan Pina, 23, of Mansfield passed away Monday, June 3, 2019, in Booth. He was a machine operator for Rockline and a member of the Army National Guard.
Funeral service will be 10 a.m. Friday, June 7, 2019, at McConnell Funeral Home Chapel in Greenwood.
Viewing will be 1-7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
He is survived by his parents, Darrell and Penney Trantham of Mansfield; one brother, Matthew Barrios of Fort Smith; three sisters, Ashley Hunt of Bakersfield, Calif., Stefanie Barber of Mansfield and Kaley Trantham of the home; and his maternal grandparents, Albert Emory Barber Jr. of Long Beach, Calif., and Donna Lee Barber of Boise, Idaho.
To sign his online guestbook, please visit www.mcconnellfh.com.
Published in Times Record on June 6, 2019
