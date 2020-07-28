Or Copy this URL to Share

Christopher Poor

Christopher Shawn Poor, 49, of Oklahoma City died July 25, 2020, in Oklahoma City.

Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Summerfield Cemetery.

He is survived by his wife, Melissa; a daughter, Brittany Gilmore; two sons, Jeremy Gilmore and Christopher Poor; two stepdaughters, Riley Julian and Taylor Campbell; three stepsons, Michael Campbell, Zachary Paschal and Jacob Sauter; his mother, Patricia Vinson; and four sisters, Mary McCutchan, Tina and Sharon Poor and Dianna Martin.



