Christopher Poor
1970 - 2020
Christopher Poor
Christopher Shawn Poor, 49, of Oklahoma City died July 25, 2020, in Oklahoma City.
Funeral service will be 2 p.m. Saturday at Dowden-Roberts Funeral Home Chapel with burial at Summerfield Cemetery.
He is survived by his wife, Melissa; a daughter, Brittany Gilmore; two sons, Jeremy Gilmore and Christopher Poor; two stepdaughters, Riley Julian and Taylor Campbell; three stepsons, Michael Campbell, Zachary Paschal and Jacob Sauter; his mother, Patricia Vinson; and four sisters, Mary McCutchan, Tina and Sharon Poor and Dianna Martin.

Published in Times Record from Jul. 28 to Jul. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Viewing
12:00 - 08:00 PM
DOWDEN FUNERAL HOME
JUL
31
Viewing
09:00 - 08:00 PM
DOWDEN FUNERAL HOME
AUG
1
Viewing
09:00 - 12:00 PM
DOWDEN FUNERAL HOME
AUG
1
Funeral service
02:00 PM
DOWDEN FUNERAL HOME
AUG
1
Burial
Summerfield Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
DOWDEN FUNERAL HOME
710 US Hwy 270
Heavener, OK 74937-0295
(918) 653-2222
