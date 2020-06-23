Christopher Thompson
Christopher Thompson
Christopher Wade Thompson, 29, of Roland passed away June 20, 2020, in Fort Smith. He was an avid motorcyclist and video gamer.
He was preceded in death by his father, Terry Thompson; his grandparents, Dave and Paula Phair; and a niece, Kenzley Rae Payne.
He is survived by his three girls, wife Destinee and daughters Aria Nichole Thompson and Freya Rae Thompson of the home; his mother, Rose Thompson of Roland; two sisters, Megan Bailly of Orlando, Fla., and Amanda Faught and fiancé James Nichols of Oklahoma City; and two brothers, Rocky Thompson and Giulia of Yuma, Ariz., and Alan Payne of Ponca City, Okla.
Memorial service will be at 10 a.m. Friday, June 26 at Lewis Funeral Chapel, 4817 Kelley Highway, Fort Smith. Cremation arrangements are under the direction of Lewis Funeral Chapel in Fort Smith.

Published in Times Record from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Lewis Funeral Chapel
4817 Kelley Hwy
Fort Smith, AR 72904
(479) 783-0503
